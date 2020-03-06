100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 7, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 7, 1945
• A collision between a car, driven by Waldemar Weverstad, editor and publisher of the Centerville Journal, and a dray truck driven by Joseph Horacek, this morning at the intersection of Fifth and Walnut streets, resulted in total damage of about $30.
• Randall Hosterman, who was the first man from Scotland drawn in Selective Service, is at home after receiving a medical discharge. He has been serving for over two years in New Guinea but was sent back to the States for hospitalization. Recently however he was discharged because of a severe case of arthritis.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 7, 1970
• The Yankton Bucks made the ball control game plan of the Madison Bulldogs backfire last night, defeating the Bulldogs 49-28 and gained sole possession of the championship in the ESD with a 13-1 loop record.
• The Rev. Monsignor Urban J. Rodenbur, Parkston, has resigned for reasons of health. Monsignor Rodenbur will continue to reside in the Parkston parish, of which he has been in charge since 1954.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 7, 1995
• “Lousy, lousy, lousy!” That description by the Hutchinson County dispatcher summed up a late-season storm which first socked the area Sunday night and is still continuing early Tuesday morning. Unloading an estimated six inches of snow through Monday afternoon, the storm resulted in the early dismissal of most schools and the postponement or cancellation of numerous activities.
• As an AIDS awareness project, the Menno Future Homemakers of American (FHA) chapter is presenting “At Risk” March 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. “At Risk” is a readers’ theater production which portrays the ways in which AIDS affects lives.
