At Mount Marty College, summer break will end early this year.
On Monday, the Catholic, Benedictine school — which becomes Mount Marty University on July 1 — announced an adjusted fall schedule with earlier start and end dates.
The college will begin instruction Aug. 24, one week earlier than originally scheduled. The semester will conclude Nov. 24, right before Thanksgiving break. Students will take their final exam during the last time the class meets.
The adjusted dates will address potential COVID-19 impacts on the campus community, President Marc Long told the Press & Dakotan.
“The safety and health of all on campus is our top priority,” he said. “This schedule change will allow our students to finish the semester, including finals, by Thanksgiving and then they can stay with their families through Christmas and the New Year.
“That reduces the chance of possible coronavirus exposure to other students, faculty and staff after the Thanksgiving break.”
Mount Marty isn’t the only school adjusting its calendar because of the pandemic.
The South Dakota Board of Regents recently announced scheduling changes for the state’s public colleges and universities. Those six schools will begin their fall semester Aug. 19 and conclude classroom instruction by Thanksgiving.
Instead of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving recess, students will complete their final exams remotely.
Besides MMC, a number of other private colleges are planning similar calendar changes.
In announcing its first semester changes, Mount Marty officials said they expect the spring semester to start and end as scheduled. All decisions regarding the spring semester will be made as more information becomes available on COVID-19.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to check their email for the most up-to-date information.
MAKING DECISIONS
Mount Marty officials have held continuous discussions on dealing with the pandemic, according to MMC marketing and communications director Kelsey Freidel-Nelson.
The college has worked closely with health care officials, fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) members and national higher education, she said.
The scheduling changes represent one of many decisions related to the coronavirus, she added.
“These decisions are 100% COVID based,” she said. “A lot of other colleges and universities — not only in South Dakota but across the country — are taking these steps to really reduce the risk from students coming onto campus after Thanksgiving break.”
Two health factors play into the decision to end the semester before Thanksgiving, Freidel-Nelson said.
“This way, our students won’t be here for the flu season and for the second wave of COVID,” she said, referring to a possible return of the virus later this year.
Under the adjusted schedule, Mount Marty will continue not holding classes on Labor Day, Native American Day and Veterans Day, Nelson said. The college administration believed it was important to offer those breaks, she added.
In terms of health precautions, MMC’s residence life office is preparing the campus to meet COVID-19 recommendations, Freidel-Nelson said. “There will be adjustments in the living environments so there are fewer people in a given space,” she said.
In addition, the college will offer accommodations for students who need to quarantine after testing positive for the virus or after having been exposed to it.
In terms of academics, the adjusted calendar won’t affect the days and times when classes meet, Freidel-Nelson said. Also, the change won’t affect scholarships and financial aid because the college is offering the same amount of instruction time, she said.
Students may need to work out any changes regarding internships, health care clinical experiences or student teaching, she added.
The longer break between semesters will provide an additional benefit for at least one group of students, Freidel-Nelson said.
“Our international students now have a better opportunity to go home for the holidays,” she said. “They have more time (for the travel and to spend with their families), and they won’t have to worry about finals because they are already done.”
The scheduling changes announced Monday mean the campus must be ready a week earlier, Freidel-Nelson said. The adjustment won’t present a problem, she added.
“We’re also on schedule with our construction projects,” she said. “Our new residence hall and fieldhouse will be completed in time for the students’ arrival on campus.”
A FRESH START
Given the havoc created by COVID-19 last semester, both new and returning students may welcome the earlier start of a new school year, Freidel-Nelson said.
Because of the pandemic, MMC completed its spring semester with online course delivery. Most high schools finished their classes the same way, meaning many seniors didn’t experience prom, graduation ceremonies or even final farewells to their classmates.
A new school year signals a fresh start, Freidel-Nelson said.
“We want to get those freshmen on campus for a robust orientation,” she said. “Mount Marty is based on hospitality and community, and that will mean a lot for these freshmen after the way their last year of high school ended for them.”
The moving-in process will operate on a staggered basis, avoiding all students arriving on campus at the same time, Freidel-Nelson said. The tentative plan calls for freshmen first, followed by fall season athletes and then the remainder of the student body.
Those newly-arriving students include two Yankton athletes — Hunter Kotrous as a freshman basketball player and Rex Ryken as a transfer for the new Lancer football program.
The new fall schedule will require some adjustments, but nothing major, for students, Kotrous said.
“Starting the semester early is definitely going to be different for kids returning to college just because it cuts their summer short and nobody wants to go to school earlier than normal,” he said.
“For the freshmen coming into school, it won’t be much different for them, either. Everybody’s just going to wish they had more summertime. The thing most kids won’t have a problem with is the month-and-a-half off (from) school after Thanksgiving. I think most kids will enjoy that just because it’s longer than normal.”
Ryken looks at the COVID-19 recommendations as a major adjustment with the new school year. “I definitely think things may be different as far as the precautions and such go,” he said.
As a transfer, Ryken said he wasn’t familiar with how MMC operated last year and how the campus will change this fall.
“I’m still familiar with Mount Marty but not really enough to know or guess what they might do differently there this year,” he said.
WATCHING FOR CUES
MMC Athletic Director Chris Kassin said the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), of which the Lancers are affiliated, has put out new regulations amid the pandemic.
GPAC officials and member schools anticipate making final decisions on the fall seasons in the near future, Kassin said.
Kassin provided the Press & Dakotan with a letter received from the NAIA. The national office originally set July 1 as the date to announce its fall plans but chose to release recommendations ahead of that date.
Those items include the “return to play” threshold, start dates and maximum contests allowed in a season.
The new Lancer football program won’t start its first season of games until 2021, Ryken noted. In that respect, a shortened 2020 season won’t affect the Lancers.
“I believe the NAIA is playing a nine-game season now,” he said. “For us, playing no games (in 2020), I don’t think it should be too big of an issue.”
For Kotrous, the adjusted calendar looks to give his season a different feel.
“From a basketball viewpoint, it will be different just because you just get into the swing of basketball around Thanksgiving,” he said. “So for us not to be in school for that long (between semesters) will be different, but I’m sure we’ll make due.”
The pandemic means a new normal as a student and athlete, Kotrous admitted.
“It’ll be different starting during all this COVID-19 stuff that’s going on, just because there will be so many precautions and rules — things along those lines,” he said.
As the MMC cheer and dance coach, Freidel-Nelson is also keeping watch on athletics. Some questions remain for a number of sports, such as whether to hold contests without fans in attendance or whether to play only conference games, she said.
Amid so much uncertainty, Freidel-Nelson noted some things remain on track for this fall.
“We’re on schedule with the ribbon cutting for our new fieldhouse and residence hall,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.