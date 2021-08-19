CASES DISPOSED: JULY 31-AUG. 6, 2021
William Alfred Snoozy, 1309 Whiting Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended.
Jackson Wayne Sully, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 210, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Yaily Avigail Rodriguez Coto, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Elva Ann Stenbak, Mt. Vernon, Tex.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Brenda Lee Thompson, 1303 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Hannah Van Heek, Crofton, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adam Justin Denney, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paris Winter Beeson, Mitchell; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Corwin W. Dear, Neepawa, MB; Overweight on axle; $665.50.
Brady Calvin Smith, 617 E. 19th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kolton Alexander, Wausa, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Adam Denney, Homeless, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $692.47; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 48 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by defendant; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kohl Michael Kubal, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Morgan Dawn Sparrow, 2804 W. 23rd St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Andrew Alan Dowling, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Yurima Santana Rodriguez, 106 Juniper St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terry Lee Burcham, Burbank; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
David A. Watson, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 203, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Paul Oscar Helgerson, Lesterville; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Raymond Dean Soulek, Lake Andes; Overweight on axle; $197.50.
Christina Marie Selwyn, Lake Andes; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Thomas L. Sieburg, Yutan, Neb.; Operate motorboat without proper lights; $122.50.
Nayely Martinez, Crofton, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adam Denney, Homeless, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 66 days credit; Possession of stolen property; $278.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Crystal E. Shields, Oakland, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Allen W. Colvin, Mariposa, Calif.; License not in possession; $107.50.
Ethan Charles Christopher Russaw, 1006 Burleigh St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Hailey Kay Yartz, 304 W. 4th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Abby J. Kapels, Columbus, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alfonzo Johnson, 2210 Green Street #108, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $378.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Violation of protection order; Recharged by information.
Tyler Spears-Sweitzer, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Nickolas Ian Beringer, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Travis James Peterson, 406 Locust St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Antonio Javier Ventura Garcia, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Terry Ray Huber, 1107 Dakota St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Madisen Noelle Misterek, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Nichole M. Trezzo, 2105 West City Limits Rd #115, Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Jon Fullenkamp, Long Beach, Wash.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sara Kalmbach, Bellevue, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
