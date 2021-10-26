The Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) is ready for opening night of the 2021-2022 season at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 29, with the Intersection Trio, which includes a piano, violin and cello. The performance is at the Yankton High School theatre.
The rest of the schedule includes Monday, Nov. 29 — Masters of Soul (group of 10 with the music of Motown); Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 — The Everly Set (reminiscent of the Everly Brothers music); Saturday, March 12 — Uptown Girls (three female vocalists with piano, classic light rock); and Wednesday, May 4 — Branden & James (vocal, cello, piano trio).
For more information, call Vi at 605-665-3596 or Kristy at 605-665-2263.
