RAPID CITY — A minimum-security state prison inmate who walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center back in November is in custody.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Matthew Fritz-Chappell was arrested Feb. early Wednesday. He is currently housed in the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City.
Fritz-Chappell was one of three inmates who walked away from the Yankton facility Nov. 27. The other two inmates, Seth Boocock and Corey Bales, remain on escape status.
Fritz-Chappell is serving a three-year, nine-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Yankton County and a three-year, nine-month sentence — with 18 months suspended — for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate from Bon Homme County.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
