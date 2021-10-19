Yankton School Board Honored With 2021 ALL Award

By Cora Van Olson
Being the best school board member you can be.
That’s what the School Board Association of South Dakota’s (SBASD) ALL program is about, and the Yankton School District board was recently recognized for the fourth time since the program began.
Yankton’s school board was recently recognized as a 2020-2021 gold-level ALL Award winner, an honor it shared with 34 other South Dakota school districts, including Andes Central and Elk Point-Jefferson.
The ALL — Act, Learn and Lead — Award Program kicked off a few years ago as a way to incentivize board members to continue to participate, grow into boardsmanship and to continue to recognize them for their good work, Wade Pogany, executive director of the School Board Association of South Dakota, told the Press & Dakotan.
This is the third time that Yankton has been honored with the gold-level award. Last year, it was 20 points shy of the 500 points needed and was recognized with a silver ALL award.
According to the SBASD, the Yankton School District’s annual scores in the ALL program are 955 this year and going back by school-board years, which run from July through July: 480, 700, 645 and 535.
“Yankton has been very committed,” Pogany said. “Those folks have had numerous trainings. They have been in attendance to regional meetings; they come to the national state conference; and Yankton School Board member Kathy Greeneway sat on the SBASD board for several years, contributed and did a wonderful job.”
This July, Greeneway completed her 12th year serving on the Yankton school board. Current school board President Jill Sternquist first earned her seat on the school board in July 2018, school board vice-president Frani Kieffer has been on the school board since July 2014, and Sarah Carda and Terry Crandall have held their seats since 2013 and 2016, respectively.
When it comes to the ALL Award, it all adds up — literally — as participating school boards receive points for their participation, Pogany said. Points are listed on the SBASD’s website under three categories: Act, Learn and Lead, with Act having the lowest point values and Lead, the highest.
Acting points are earned by attending or presenting at certain SBASD events. Examples of learning include attending face-to-face training sessions for board-specific workshops or participating in SBASD regional events, webinars or online courses. Leadership points are earned when participating in the SBASD at the state level.
“I think one of the things that was designed into the training is what it takes to be an effective board, and that comes down to several things,” Pogany said. “One is the commitment to the school district, and that’s different than a political agenda. You get on because you’re committed to your school district, you’re committed to Yankton, you’re committed to Yankton kids and you really want to see what’s best for the children.”
Part of looking out for the betterment of the children includes examining test scores, how the schools are doing in terms of the business of being run and finances, he said.
“There’s a lot to know as a board member,” Pogany said. “Sometimes, people think they know how to run a school because they’ve been in school, but that’s not true. You need some training, to know how to run or govern a school.”
SBASD teaches school board members about the laws that relate to being a board member, he said.
“There are open-meetings laws that we have to follow — and for good reason — so we train on that,” Pogany said, noting that knowledge needed to be a effective school board member can vary from meeting to meeting.
For example, school boards may act in an executive capacity when making buying decisions, purchasing or contracting services, but they may also act as disciplining bodies regarding teachers and students, he said.
“They wear lots and lots of hats,” Pogany said. “So those are what the trainings are about.”
Any South Dakota school district can qualify for an ALL Award, and the program has grown. This year, 77 of the state’s school boards qualified for either a gold, silver or bronze award, with many more getting at least some points in the program, he said.
“I’m really proud of the Yankton school board. They’re very committed. They are very diligent,” Pogany said. “I would just like to say, ‘Congratulations.’ I’m proud of their work and I’m sure it will continue.”
