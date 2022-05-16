P&D Wins Awards In SDNA Contest

The Yankton Press & Dakotan won several awards in the 2021 SDNA Better Newspapers Contest, sponsored by the South Dakota Newspaper Association (SDNA). The results were announced this past weekend at the SDNA convention in Mitchell.
Competing in the All Dailies division, Regional Editor Randy Dockendorf captured three awards, earning second place in Headline Writing and third place in both Best News Series and Best Portrait Photo.
Editor Kelly Hertz also received three awards, getting second place for both Best Spot News Photo and Best Portrait Photo, and third place for Best Editorial Writing.
Sports Editor James D. Cimburek took second place for both Best Lede and Best Sports Column, while former Press & Dakotan Assistant Sports Editor Jeremy Hoeck got second place for Best Sports Reporting.
Also, reporter Cora Van Olson received second place for Best Spot News Reporting.
The Press & Dakotan also earned second place for Best Newspaper Website. The site in managed by Beth Rye, and Gary Wood is publisher.
