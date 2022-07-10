Names Released In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

PICKSTOWN — The names have been released of the two men who died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of the Ft. Randall Casino near Pickstown.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions about one mile west of the casino at 2:56 p.m. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Charles Selwyn of Sioux Falls, 29, was the driver of the Ford. His seat belt use is under investigation.
David Struckman-Johnson of Vermillion, 73, was the driver of the Subaru. He was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.