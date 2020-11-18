• Michael Storm, 22, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant.
• Summer Herman, 39, Mission Hill, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and substitution of license plates.
• Anne Burch, 58, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident (unattended vehicle).
