100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 17, 1921
• Many homes of Yankton County are being heated with corn as the cold weather comes on, and not only that, but some business offices as well as public utilities are resorting to corn as fuel and dispensing with coal. Elevators and coal companies report a very light demand for coal from the rural districts.
• The cold weather is bringing down northern ducks and geese by the million, according to local hunters, and some of the sandbars in the river are literally alive with the birds. They are pretty safe out in the river, however.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 17, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 17, 1971
• A man employed by Huron Steel and Construction Company fell 18 feet while working at the Farmers Union Building in Menno, which is undergoing construction. Randy Long, 19, was listed in critical condition and was receiving care at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
• Dr. Lawrence E. Savage, chairman of the executive board of the Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center, announced the opening of the Center on a full-time basis at a new location. The Center, with its new location at 114 Broadway Ave., was formerly in space donated by Sacred Heart Hospital.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 17, 1996
• No paper
