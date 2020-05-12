PIERRE — At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as “National Military Appreciation Month,” a time for all to honor, remember, recognize and appreciate those who have served in the past and those now serving, as well as their families.
“The vigilance of the members of the Armed Forces has been instrumental to the preservation of freedom, security and prosperity enjoyed by the people of this great nation,” Noem said. “Our Armed Forces depend on the dedicated service of its members and their families.”
National Military Appreciation Month includes: Loyalty Day on May 1, Victory in Europe Day on May 8, Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 8, Armed Forces Day on May 16 and Memorial Day on May 25.
“The days provide an opportunity to honor, remember, recognize and appreciate those who serve and have served,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “These men and women continue to play a major role in the development of our country documented through a history of uncompromising honor, dedication to duty and genuine love of country.”
