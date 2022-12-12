Church Damaged In Crash

St. John’s Lutheran Church members and other volunteers put up a temporary wall where apparently a vehicle had smashed into the north side of the church over the weekend.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Last Sunday morning, the Rev. Steve Weispfennig received stunning news just moments before his first worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton.

Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote, a congregation member, asked the pastor about the damaged north side of the church –- apparently caused by a car smashing into the wall overnight.

