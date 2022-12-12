Church Damaged In Crash

Last Sunday morning, the Rev. Steve Weispfennig received stunning news just moments before his first worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton.
Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote, a congregation member, asked the pastor about the damaged north side of the church –- apparently caused by a car smashing into the wall overnight.
For Weispfennig, the news came as a surprise shortly before his 8 a.m. service, the first of two that morning. He serves as senior pastor at the church, with around 1,400 members, located at 1009 Jackson Street.
“I was in my office, preparing for worship, when one of our elders, Jason Foote, came into my office and asked if anybody had reported the vehicle that ran into the north side of the church,” the pastor told the Press & Dakotan. “He followed it by saying, ‘I’m taking it, by the look on your face, that you’re first hearing about it.’”
Weispfennig was stunned to find a gaping hole in the side of a Sunday school classroom.
“We went back to where the accident occurred and checked things out. Jason called it in (to the Yankton Police Department) and kind of took care of it,” the minister said.
“We carried on the best we could without making too much of it, but we had police cars outside of church, and people were asking questions. Word got around quickly about what happened.”
Later that day, authorities arrested the Yankton man allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run incident damaging the church.
Brian James Ruff, 54, allegedly was driving through the residential area late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. He allegedly left 11th Street, driving onto St. John’s lawn and narrowly missing a tree before ramming into the structure’s north wall. He then allegedly left the scene without reporting the incident.
At 7:25 a.m. Sunday, the Yankton Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at a church in the 1000 block of Jackson Street, Foote said in a news release.
“A vehicle had struck the north side of the church, causing significant damage to the building, Foote said. “The suspect’s vehicle was identified from debris left at the scene.The suspect vehicle was found outside of the city limits by a citizen.”
Ruff was arrested by authorities at his residence at 1009 Meriwether Trail, according to court records.
Ruff has been charged with reckless driving, exhibition driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failure to report an accident, according to Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen.
Ruff’s court date has been set for Jan. 4 in Yankton, Larsen said.
Reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident are Class I misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in the Yankton County jail, a $2,000 fine or both.
Exhibition driving and failing to report accident are Class 2 misdemeanors punishable by up to 30 days in the Yankton County jail, a $500 fine or both.
Bond was set at $500 unsecured, and Ruff has bonded out, Larsen said. Ruff has no attorney at this time, Larsen added.
No church members were injured in the incident, Weispfennig said. The vehicle went through the brick wall and into the classroom, creating extensive damage. Around 20 parishioners, along with two non-members, worked with clean-up and installing a temporary wall.
Officer Jonathan Todd with the Yankton Police Department responded to the scene, according to court records.
Around 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Todd was on duty when dispatch advised they received a report of a hit-and-run at the church. Dispatch advised it was believed a vehicle had driven into the building and left the scene.
Todd arrived on scene near the north side of the church and observed a large hole in the wall, with fresh tire tracks leading up to the wall. He also observed a large amount of pink fluid left from the vehicle. He also observed multiple parts of the vehicle left at the scene. One of the parts was a silver plastic piece believed to be from a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
One of the people at the church advised Sgt. Preston Crissey that the individual parts of the vehicle and fluid were observed on the road near 11th and West City Limits Road and collected the parts. Crissey and Officer Jordan Maxon then followed the trail of fluid westbound from 9th Street and West City Limits Road until they reached the intersection of Highway 314 and West 11th Street. The two officers continued searching in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Around 11:02 a.m. Sunday, dispatch advised a male was in the front lobby who had information regarding the vehicle. Todd met with Larry Olson, who said he believed he found the pickup truck near 1009 Meriwether Trail. The truck was a white Dodge Ram and had a large amount of front-end damage, Olson said.
Todd and Yankton County Deputy Sheriff Douglas Holland followed Olson to the area where he found the truck and observed it was in the driveway of the reported address. Todd was met by a man in the driveway.
The man, later identified as Ruff, refused to give much information about the vehicle or the incident, Todd said. Ruff said he had just woken up prior to Todd’s arrival and came outside to move the pickup into the driveway.
Ruff stated he had visited different downtown Yankton bars on Saturday afternoon and evening. He acknowledged he consumed alcoholic beverages. When asked how much he had to drink, he said “he consumed enough not to remember.”
According to Ruff, a woman from one of the bars gave him a ride home in the truck. He refused to give any information about the female, Todd said.
While swabbing the steering wheel and gear shifter for DNA, Todd said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol inside the vehicle. Todd also observed pink fluid near the roadway where the pickup was first found that matched the fluid at the church.
“I observed the area underneath Brian’s right eye to be purple and swollen. Brian stated he got this from a fight at work,” Todd said. “I also observed multiple large pink marks on Brian’s stomach which looked to be fresh.”
Ruff’s mother, Dorothy Kamback, attends St. John’s Lutheran Church and came to the police station with questions about the incident after noticing the damage.
Crissey and Maxon advised Todd that Kamback asked Ruff what had happened to the pickup truck, and he told her he was driving the pickup the previous night and had hit a tree.
Ruff was placed under arrest for reckless driving and leaving scene of accident with property damage.
On Monday, Weispfennig said the church was determined to move forward undeterred by the weekend’s events.
The decision was made immediately at the outset, Weispfennig said. The hole from the crash had no impact on the rest of the church structure, and he continued with both worship services and Sunday school as planned.
“It’s just kind of where, one hole in the wall wasn’t preventing us from proclaiming the Gospel,” the pastor said.
Josh Schmitt, the church’s director of Christian education, made quick arrangements for Sunday school, held between the two services.
“We asked where he wanted to go, and he quickly adjusted to moving Sunday school into the sanctuary where our children practiced for the Christmas program next weekend,” Weispfennig said.
Daily church operations aren’t affected as offices and the pre-school, sanctuary and fellowship hall are located in a different part of the church than the damaged site, Weispfennig said.
Church council president Todd Woods contacted board of trustees chairman P.R. Olson about the damage, with Woods posting Facebook photos and messages about the incident. During the services, Weispfennig announced the need for a clean-up crew and the installation of a temporary wall. Associate Pastor Levi Willms also put out the word for assistance.
The response was swift, Weispfennig said. By the time he returned from lunch, the task was completed.
Weispfennig admitted the weekend’s damage brought back memories of arson that damaged the church in April 2009, shortly before Easter. He was still relatively new to the church, having arrived in July 2008.
The parishioners overcame the shock and despair of the arson to repair the damage and strengthen as a congregation, he said Monday.
“We had conversation, this church has had its fair share of adversity over time,” he said. “But we have taken the approach (that we will face it) with grace and mercy.”
