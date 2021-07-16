PIERRE –The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their fourth meeting of the 2021 interim at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21. The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), will review the Fiscal Year 2021 Year-End Report, consider a Letter of Intent and receive reports on old Letters of Intent, receive an update on Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Projections and discuss the East River Tour.
The agenda is available at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220470.pdf.
