Yankton High School announces its homecoming schedule for 2020. Festivities will be held next week.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, seniors chose the 2020 Royalty. In alphabetical order they are:
• Homecoming “Princess” candidates: Grace Liebig, Sawyer Marts, Lainey Renken, Halle Stephenson and Morgan Sundleaf.
• Homecoming “Prince” candidates: Christian Budig, Aiden Feser, Simon Hacecky, Matthew Mors and Jack Schaa.
From the royalty a Homecoming “Prince” and “Princess” will be selected. YHS Student Council is excited for the 2020 homecoming events.
The major schedule of events is as follows:
———
YHS Dress-up Days: Sept. 21-25
• Monday — Pajama Day
• Tuesday — Music Genre Day
• Wednesday — Grandparent Day
• Thursday — Road Trip Day
• Friday — Spirit Day (Red/Black/White)
———
Monday, September 21
• 11 a.m. — Gazelles Tennis Triangular vs. Madison & Brandon Valley @ BV
• 4:30 p.m. — Bucks JV Football @ Brookings
———
Tuesday, September 22
• 4 p.m. — Bucks & Gazelles Soccer @ Brookings
• 6 p.m. — Competitive Cheer @ Huron
———
Thursday, September 24
• 11 a.m. — Gazelles Tennis Triangular vs. SF Washington & Harrisburg
• 4:15 p.m. — Bucks & Gazelles Cross Country Invitational @ Fox Run GC
• 4:15 p.m. — Bucks Freshmen Football vs. Brookings
• 8: p.m. — Coronation at Crane Youngworth Stadium. The Emcee’s are Elijah Upton and Jillian Eidsness.
———
Friday, September 25
• High School Student Activities
• TBD p.m. — Student virtual “Gong Show” for Senior High Students ONLY
———
School District and Community Activities
• 7 p.m. — Football game: Yankton “Bucks” vs. Mitchell Kernels;
• Halftime — YHS Marching Band & YHS Dance Team Performances.
