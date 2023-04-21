The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during March 2023:
CMC Adventures LLC, 902 East 8 St.; Demolition
Jenara Moreno Sanchez, 417 Picotte St.; Demolition
Michael Mace, 514 Broadway Ave.; Single family home – interior or remodel; $25,000
David A. Selchert Trust, 2603 William Circle; Exterior-windows; $3,900
Larry’s Rental LLP, 511 West 4 St.; Commercial – Interior Remodel; $100,000
Drotzmann Construction LLC, 1508 Joseph Circle; Single family home – new; $221,448
Larry’s Rentals LLP, 803 East 19 St; Single family home – basement remodel; $20,000
Larry’s Rentals LLP, 1604 Walnut St.; Single family home – basement remodel; $20,000
Lee E. Reindl, 1002 West 10 St.; Exterior – windows; $1,850
Ryken’s RV Park Inc., 2107 Douglas Ave., Exterior – Egress; $1,000
Kristi Barkl, 1205 Douglas Ave.; Single family home – water damage repair; $250,000
Whitney Properties LLC, 811 Belfast St.; Commercial – gable roof; $50,000
Dani Bierwagen, 1102 Spruce St.; Single family home – garage; $20,000
Sole Sisters, LLC, 313 Cedar St.; Commercial – interior remodel; $38,000
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 1600 Kenley St.; Single family home – new; $150,761.20
Linsey Peterson, 1007 Kennedy Dr.; Single family home – garage; $50,000
L & L Properties, 906 West 12 St.; Commercial – shop enclosure/overhead door; $25,000
Kelly J. Sangster, 210 West 12 St.; Single family home – yard shed; $5,000
Michael J. Williams, 1604 Picotte St.; Exterior – replace garage door; $914
William L. Jobe 2015 Trust, 2520 Mulberry St.; Exterior- roofing; $15,800
Kevin C. Doby, 2213 Mulberry St.; Exterior – roofing; $27,100
St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1500 St. Benedict Drive; Commercial – bathroom remodel; $109,000
City of Yankton, 406 Burleigh St., Demolition
Jeff Pekas, 101 Donohoe Blvd; Single family home – finish basement; $15,000
Michael W. Hemphill, 917 Walnut St.; Exterior – windows; $3,000
Fred B. Binder, 503 Mulberry St.; Single family home – replace cellar steps; $988.30
River Valley Rentals LLC, 312 Maple St.; Exterior – windows; $6,000
Michael L. Roinstad, 1708 Mulberry St.; Single family home – 20X20 shed; $12,000
———
Total Fees: 3,747.50
March 2023 Total Valuation: $1,182,761.50
March 2022 Total Valuation: $485,532.80
2023 to Date Valuation: $1,373,461.50
2022 to Date Valuation: $4,780,035.80
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.