The Yankton County Commission and Yankton County Veteran Service Office invite all Vietnam War veterans to attend the commission’s Tuesday, March 15, meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Commission Room at the Yankton County Government Center.
A proclamation will be introduced at the meeting to recognize March 29, 2022, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day.” This proclamation will recognize and thank our Vietnam War veterans for their military service.
“As many know, the welcome home for these Veterans was not a warm welcome,” said Yankton County VSO Cody Mangold. “Many were never told ‘Thank you for your service,’ or ‘Welcome Home.’ This is a chance for these individuals to be told this and be present for the proper recognition they deserve.”
