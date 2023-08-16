South Dakota recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s monthly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 3,254. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 559 new cases, 265 more than the July report. Thirty people were reported as hospitalized, which was up five from July.
Locally, Yankton County reported 19 new cases and one new hospitalization.
The case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix, +4; Clay, +10; Douglas, 0; Hutchinson, +2; Turner, +5; and Union, +8.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Clay (+1) and Turner (+1) counties.
