The Future Of 4-H?
Buy Now

Danielle McFarland (left) and Katy Doty serve the Yankton County Extension office and 4-H/youth programming. They will handle the roles by themselves, as SDSU Extension has removed a state-funded position from Yankton County.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

Despite the loss of a state-funded assistant, Yankton County 4-H and other Extension programming will remain strong, according to the local staff members.

Currently, Yankton County funds two full-time staff members for the Extension office in Yankton. Katy Doty serves as the 4-H/youth development specialist while Danielle McFarland serves as office manager.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.