The Future Of 4-H?

Despite the loss of a state-funded assistant, Yankton County 4-H and other Extension programming will remain strong, according to the local staff members.
Currently, Yankton County funds two full-time staff members for the Extension office in Yankton. Katy Doty serves as the 4-H/youth development specialist while Danielle McFarland serves as office manager.
The two women maintain the Extension office, which remains open full-time, and also handle year-round programming, including the Yankton County Fair.
In the past, Yankton County shared a state programming assistant hired through the Cooperative Extension Service, Doty told the Press & Dakotan. The full-time state position served Yankton, Clay and Union counties in the extreme southeast corner of South Dakota.
“On average, Yankton County had that person one day a week, and the other counties each had two days,” she said. “During things like the Yankton County Fair, we might have the assistant 1½ or 2 days that week.”
Until this year, Lauren Hollenbeck served three counties in the shared full-time role of SDSU Extension 4-H youth program advisor based in Elk Point.
However, Oakley Perry with SDSU Extension told the Yankton County Commission this week that the assignment was altered in January. The state assistant no longer serves Yankton County, instead working with Clay and Union counties.
Oakley, who manages the statewide 4-H program based in Brookings, pointed to changing demographics in the southeast corner of the state neighboring Sioux City.
“We have seen the massive population growth of Union County. The service (demand) has been too large,” he said. “We cut back the service area to focus more on Union County.”
Yankton County won’t have a state-funded position, at least for now, Perry said.
“Like the county, our budget is limited. We currently don’t have the funding to place an SDSU staff person here (in Yankton County), but that could change tomorrow or today,” he said. “Even if we have it, the county has to agree to pay 30-40% of the cost and we pay the rest.”
Because of its remaining county-funded position, Yankton County could adjust to the loss of its part-time state-funded assistant, Perry said.
“It just made the most sense moving forward with the resources,” he said.
The Yankton County office has worked with the new system since January, Doty and McFarland said. They don’t see any changes in the Yankton County office’s services.
“We appreciated Lauren’s assistance, and she also served as an advisor,” Doty said. “But our programming is set and will continue.”
McFarland agreed. “Things will keep going, just as they always have, but we may recruit more volunteers at times,” she added.
The Yankton County Extension office will continue its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, McFarland said.
“We used to have an Extension educator in each county, but now we have the regional centers,” she said. “We have people who come to our office with questions, and we refer them to the right office.”
The two staff members will continue to provide programming both in and out of the office.
Doty works in a variety of settings outside of 4-H: robotics, school programs, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, the Yankton Community Library and the Field to Table program with Valley Ag.
“I’m looking forward to our babysitting clinic that’s coming up, and we have our Farm Safety Day Camp scheduled for June 2 at the 4-H building,” she said. “We’re also holding all the workshops, public speaking, special foods contest and dress review during the summer and the Yankton County Fair from August 3-5.”
Perry’s news received pushback from the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting. They praised Doty and McFarland but felt Yankton County was losing state services and picking up the costs and programming for maintaining 4-H and Extension.
Commissioner John Marquardt questioned the impact on Yankton County 4-H.
“What is the future for our 4-H program?” he asked. “4-H is something that is very near and dear to my heart and I’m sure to 98% of the constituents in Yankton County.”
In response, Perry noted the state sponsors statewide programming.
“Anytime a 4-Her goes to teen leadership conference, it’s because of us,” he said. “Anytime they compete in the rodeo program and win buckles, it’s because of us. Every time a young person goes to the state fair, it’s because of us.”
The state also provides professional development and support services at the county level, Perry said.
“If Katy has a question, she can call my cell phone and I’ll help her as quickly as I can. We’re always accessible to meet the needs of Yankton County,” he said. “4-H is still very much a part of us. We’re here to make sure the young people in Yankton County have the very best experience they can have.”
The SDSU Extension service underwent massive funding cuts and reorganization about a decade ago, and the recent decision represents the continuing adjustment, Perry said.
“That forced us to make a decision at that moment in time,” he said. “I think Danielle and Katy have done a tremendous job to grow 4-H program, and I’m excited to see what the future brings and to them make more positive developments.”
The two women said the local situations isn’t unusual. To their knowledge, the South Dakota Cooperative Extension Service is working to limit staff members to two counties rather than three, which had become difficult for those staff members.
In addition, Doty noted a number of counties jointly hold specialty events, such as the horse show and a trapping program.
It’s all part of the team effort across the state, McFarland said.
“We help each other out,” she added.
