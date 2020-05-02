South Dakota reported a modest increase in positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, while Nebraska recorded another large spike and three more deaths.
The daily online update Saturday showed South Dakota with 2,588 known cases, an increase of 63 from Friday.
South Dakota has processed a total of 18,091 tests at state and commercial labs, an increase of 728 from Friday — one of the biggest rises in tests the state has reported in several days.
The total number hospitalized stood at 187, with 71 currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases was 1,759, and the number of active cases was 808.
South Dakota deaths associated with COVID-19 remained at 21.
Yankton County’s known cases remained at 27, with 21 recovered. Negative tests rose to 452.
Also, six more positive tests were reported in Union County (county seat: Elk Point), which now has 27 known cases.
Nebraska reported three new deaths late Friday night to bring its total to 73. The new deaths were reported in Sarpy (Omaha), Dawson (Lexington) and Lincoln (North Platte) counties.
The state recorded 508 new positive tests Friday, bringing Nebraska’s total of known cases to 4,838. (The April 30 total was revised upward to 549, the highest one-day total the state has reported to date.)
The total number of tests processed Friday was approximately 1,800.
To date, Nebraska has processed 29,557 tests, of which 24,510 were negative.
No new cases were reported in Cedar (Hartington) or Knox (Center) counties.
