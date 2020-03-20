The Yankton City Commission will conduct its regularly scheduled business in an unusual manner Monday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board will be conducting business electronically in compliance with South Dakota Codified Law for both the regular meeting and the preceding work session.
The work session is set to cover the city’s COVID-19 response and the current state of the matter in Yankton.
During the regular meeting, a health board will be appointed. Bids for the reconstruction of Riverside Dr., a property purchase and material bid awards will also be discussed.
The public can participate by coming to RTEC, but seating will be limited by amount of people and the item they are attending for. The public can also follow the live meetings on YouTube. Public comments will be sought from both methods.
The work session begins at 6 p.m. with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
To watch the meeting live, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live.
Postponments, Closings, Cancellations
• All local Social Security offices are now closed to the public for in-person service. Our secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
• The March 24 in-person open house/public meeting for the proposed SDDOT project to reconstruct South Dakota Highway 46 through Wagner has been cancelled. In lieu of this meeting, a video presentation is available at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings. Interested individuals are encouraged to view the presentation and submit questions or comments by April 14, to Neil Schochenmaier via email neil.schochenmaier@state.sd.us or by mail to: Neil Schochenmaier, PE, SD Department of Transportation, 700 East Broadway Ave., Pierre, SD 57501
• Vermillion City Hall will be closed to the public beginning March 23 as a precautionary measure based on CDC recommendations of social distancing.
• Yankton City Wide Cleanup is postponed indefinitely. Garbage and recycling collection will continue as scheduled.
