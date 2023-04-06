Yankton County Under Burn Ban Saturday

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has announced that, due to expected warm and windy weather conditions, no burning will be allowed in Yankton County on Saturday, April 8.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 70s, and winds could gust up to 35 miles per hour. This will dry out dormant vegetation quickly.
