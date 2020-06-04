MENNO — Menno students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade are challenged to keep working on IXL skills over the summer and earn a trip to the Movie Theatre in Viborg.
The Summer Challenge started May 15. Each student that completes or gets to 100 on at least 30 grade-level or higher skills during the summer will get an afternoon field trip to the theatre. This means you must master the skill and earn a medal in it.
Once a student meets their 30 skills, this achievement will appear in the Yankton Press & Dakotan and on the Menno School Facebook page.
To check how many skills your child has achieved select the Analytics Tab and then the Progress Tab. Change the skill grades to the student’s 2019-2020 grade level and higher. Also, change the date range from May 15 to the current date. The only skills that are counted are the ones that reach 100 in their grade level or higher.
Also, remember to have your child continue reading over the summer to help retain skills learned during the school year.
