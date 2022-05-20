Nancy Schulte, RN has been awarded the 2022 Award for Nursing Excellence at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Nominations for the award are submitted by the nursing staff and reviewed by a randomly selected award committee. Schulte has worked at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. 19 years.
“She is patient with new nurses. Always dependable, uplifting and bright personality. Helps anyone out who has a question. Out of all her amazing qualities, positive patient care is number 1!” One nominee said of Schulte. “She is so great with all her patients; they all see her and instantly smile. She shares her stories, actively listens and remembers her patients’ stories.”
The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize the contributions and hard work of nurses at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. and is presented during National Nurses Week May 6-12.
Criteria for the award include:
• Demonstrates honesty, integrity and dependability.
• Anticipates needs of co-workers, makes an effort to help others and willing to help other departments when needed.
• Shows kindness and compassion to all persons.
• Serves as a consistent, reliable resource for others.
• Viewed by peers as a knowledgeable, strong patient advocate with exceptional clinical and critical thinking skills.
