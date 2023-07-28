PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem announced that more than 90 teachers’ aides have been selected to participate in South Dakota’s Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway. This pilot program will launch with the 2023-2024 school year and result in these apprentices gaining teacher certifications.

“When I announced that we would be rebooting our Registered Apprenticeship programs here in South Dakota, this is exactly the kind of thing I had in mind,” said Noem. “This new opportunity will allow South Dakotans to work towards their bachelor’s degree this year, while still providing them the freedom to continue working. Our kids and grandkids deserve the best teachers we can give them, and this pathway will help us meet that goal.”

