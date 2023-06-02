VERMILLION — Rep. Dusty Johnson answered a wide array of questions that ranged from opportunities to get civically involved to the Wounded Knee when he spoke at South Dakota Girls State on the University of South Dakota campus Friday morning.
Johnson opened his talk in the Aalfs Auditorium by noting how great of a leadership opportunity Girls State is. “It’s one of the greatest programs to attend in South Dakota,” he said.
One of the key takeaways during his appearance was how important it is to both the state and the nation for the girls to get involved. Some examples he provided included internships with him (or any of the offices in the state or in D.C.), ROTC at universities or the service academies.
“These types of opportunities really allow you to learn from some amazing leaders and allow you to understand where you can best make a lasting impact,” he said. “We really need involved citizens who care about this country.”
Johnson answered some questions from pre-selected students before he opened up the floor and answered questions that others had for him. Some of the topics discussed included Wounded Knee, education, agriculture and opportunities for women.
He said he has crafted a bill to help put tribal land in a trust and make sure it is forever protected and managed by the tribes.
“This bill would allow the tribes that own this land to have the tools they need to protect that site,” he said. “They are in the best position to know what needs to be done for the land.”
His main takeaway from Friday’s event was that he wants what is best for the country, for Americans and for South Dakota.
“We are all Americans, and I give everyone the benefit of the doubt that they want what is best for the country, even if our opinions differ,” Johnson said. “If we speak in respectful tones and give people the benefit of the doubt, we are much better prepared to defeat the major challenges that face our country.”
Johnson concluded his talk with a story about marathon runner, John Stephen Akhwari, who ran in the Olympics for Tanzania. Akhwari was injured in the second mile of the race but finished it anyway because, he said, “my country did not send me to start a race; they sent me to finish a race.”
Johnson emphasized this and ended his talk by stating, “I really hope you stay dedicated to finishing your race.”
Girls State members were also scheduled to hear from both Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds Friday, but due to developments on Capitol Hill, both of them had to be in Washington for a vote. However, both senators recorded video messages for the girls.
