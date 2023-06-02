Johnson
Using the BeReal social app, Rep. Dusty Johnson captures a digital moment as he prepares to speak to the audience at South Dakota Girls State in Vermillion Friday.

 Mackenzie Attkisson/P&D

VERMILLION — Rep. Dusty Johnson answered a wide array of questions that ranged from opportunities to get civically involved to the Wounded Knee when he spoke at South Dakota Girls State on the University of South Dakota campus Friday morning.

Johnson opened his talk in the Aalfs Auditorium by noting how great of a leadership opportunity Girls State is. “It’s one of the greatest programs to attend in South Dakota,” he said.

