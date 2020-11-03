Voters across America went to the polls Tuesday for the 2020 general election. Besides the high-profile presidential race, this election is comprised of myriad local races throughout the nation — and the Yankton area is no exception.
In Yankton County, for example, there are races for the County Commission, where five candidates are running for two seats, and for the District 18 State Senate.
Meanwhile, there are also two South Dakota measures regarding medicinal and recreational marijuana that have drawn national attention.
Keep watching the Press & Dakotan website as we offer the latest updates in what promises to be a hectic evening.
THE LATEST:
9:36 p.m. —With 5 of 7 polling stations in, Kettering and Howey-Fox continue to lead in Yankton County Commission race and Jean Hunhoff has a big lead over Jordan Foos in D18 Senate race.
9:20 p.m. — With 4 of 7 polling stations in, Kettering and Howey-Fox continue to lead in Yankton County Commission race followed by Conkling, Swensen and Gleich.
9:16 p.m. — STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 18 results so far:
Overall Votes: 1,123 — Jean Hunhoff: 74% (842); Jordan Foos (D) — 26% (281)
Fully Counted: 4/7 polling places:
• Lesterville Fire Hall — 226 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 77% (176 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 22% (50 votes)
• Lewis And Clark Recreation Area — 323 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) —74% (240 votes); Jordan Foos (D) —25% (83 votes)
• Mayfield Store — 241 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 79% (191 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 20% (50 votes);
• Gayville Community Center — 333 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 71% (235 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 29% (98 votes)
9:12 p.m. — STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 18 results so far:
Overall Votes: 574 — Jean Hunhoff: 74% (666); Jordan Foos (D) — 26% (231)
Fully Counted: 3/7 polling places:
• Lewis And Clark Recreation Area — 323 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) —74% (240); Jordan Foos (D) —25% (83)
• Mayfield Store — 241 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 79% (191 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 20% (50 votes);
• Gayville Community Center — 333 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 71% (235 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 29% (98 votes)
8:49 p.m. — District 18 senate Race results so far.
Overall Votes: 574 — Jean Hunhoff: 74% (426); Jordan Foos (D) — 26% (148)
Mayfield Store — 241 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 79% (191 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 20% (50 votes);
Gayville Community Center — 333 votes counted; Jean Hunhoff (R) — 71% (235 votes); Jordan Foos (D) — 29% (98 votes)
8:46 p.m. — With 2 of 7 polling stations in, Kettering and Howey-Fox continue to lead in Yankton County Commission race and Jean Hunhoff has a big lead over Jordan Foos in D18 Senate race.
8:38 p.m. — With 2 of 4 precincts reporting, Vermillion voters are approving a home rule charter by a 991-604 margin.
8:33 p.m. — In the District 17 House race for Clay and Turner counties, 5 of 15 precincts have reported so far. Republicans Sydney Davis and Richard Vasgaard lead with 1,847 and 1,671 votes. They are followed by Democrats Al Leber and Caitlin Collier with 1,349 and 1,270 votes.
8:31 p.m. — In the District 17 Senate race for Clay and Turner counties, 5 of 15 precincts have reported so far. Republican incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion leads with 2,105 votes, followed by Democrat Ailee Johns of Vermillion with 1,296 and Libertarian Greg Baldwin of Wakonda with 168.
8:26 p.m. — With one of seven stations reporting, Don Kettering and Wanda Howey-Fox leading in the Yankton County Commission race.
8:20 p.m. — In the District 18 senate race so far, with one out of seven voting centers reporting, Jean Hunhoff (R) has received 71% (235 votes) and Jordan Foos (D) 29% (98 votes) with 333 votes counted so far.
8:15 p.m. — In the Pickstown town election, voters rejected an ordinance changing the maximum height, side wall height and square footage of unattached garages/sheds. The vote was 47 yes, 67 no and one blank ballot. The 115 votes cast represented 62.5% turnout of 184 registered voters.
8:04 p.m. — From AP: President Donald Trump has won Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Democrat Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York. Nebraska’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts haven’t yet been called.
8 p.m. — Polls are now closed across South Dakota. Results should begin appearing shortly.
7:04 p.m. — Polls have closed in the Central Standard Time zone (CST) of South Dakota. Polls in the Mountain time zone will remain open until 8 p.m. (CST). The state will begin posting results on its website after all polls are closed.
