Here To Help

A Yankton Middle School math teacher has been recognized as No. 1 in the school district.
Teresa Janssen, a teacher in the Yankton School District (YSD) for 33 years, was honored as Teacher of the Year at the YSD annual recognition banquet last week.
Janssen told the Press & Dakotan that, though she was aware she had been nominated for the award, she was surprised to have won.
“I did not expect that,” she said. “Working with the wonderful staff that we have, I am very humbled to be named teacher of the year.”
When asked what the award meant for her personally, Janssen said being Teacher of the Year is an opportunity to be a representative for all the great teachers in the school district who put in a lot of hard work, are very dedicated and care about the students and their wellness and achievement.
“We all do our best to try to help students where they’re at,” she said. “We try to help them to progress and grow emotionally, socially and academically throughout the year, to help them on their journey.”
Middle school teachers must constantly work to keep their students on the same page at the same time, Janssen said.
“It’s a challenge to keep everybody moving in the same direction, and there’s nothing like it when it happens,” she said. “It’s exciting and there’s a lot of energy there, but it’s important as a teacher to focus on every single student in the classroom.”
Often, teachers must work individually with students to help them progress to the next level and the next skill, Janssen said.
“One of the most exciting things about teaching is that moment when they finally get it,” she said. “We call it the ‘a-ha’ moment when something finally clicks, and it’s fun to see that happen.”
Two years of masking during the COVID-19 pandemic made the “a-ha” moments harder to predict.
“Some students seem to have come out of those years without a lot of differences,” Janssen said. “Other students seemed to take more time to get into the swing of things, whether it was socially or academically.”
Teachers had to work hard sharing communication with students and their families to determine their needs for the school year, she said.
“After the last two years, every single teacher and staff member in the school district deserves to be named Employee of the Year or Teacher of the Year,” Janssen said. “Everybody put in a tremendous amount of work.”
She also acknowledged the administration and the school board’s support of teachers and staff through those challenging times.
“Parents and teachers are most effective when they join as a team together,” Janssen said. “We can communicate and learn the needs of the students.”
Also, sometimes students tell their parents things they don’t tell the teachers, she noted.
“(Parents might know) things that help us meet their needs better, whether it be a certain type of math the students don’t like to do or if it’s spelling that bothers them — whatever it might be,” she said.
Guiding students from the sixth grade through the eighth grade is interesting, Janssen noted.
“Our goal is to prepare them to be independent and to think for themselves when they get to high school,” she said. “That way, they can work on their own, work with each other and be as successful as they can and meet their potential along the way.”
The important thing is for students to learn to keep working hard, even on the days when there is something difficult to do.
“Students might not see light at the end of the tunnel on a certain chapter in a certain book,” Janssen said. “They just need to keep working hard and ask for help and be open to help from any of their teachers.”
The teachers are dedicated and are there to offer that help, she said.
“We all care about how the students do. We all care about that link between the family and the school,” Janssen said. “We want our students to become contributors to their community and the future.”
Also nominated for YSD Teacher of the Year were Julie Koch of Yankton High School and Lexy Zimmerman of Yankton Middle School.
