County Mulls Changes In Ag Zoning

The Yankton County Commission is being asked by a number of producers to make the county’s current agriculture zoning friendlier for family farms.
At Monday’s special meeting, about a half-dozen county residents raised concerns about the family farmers’ current ability to expand their operations or to pass them along to future generations.
Those comments came during a 2 1/2 hour public comment portion regarding the county’s comprehensive zoning plan. A number of speakers favored a “right to farm” provision in the agricultural districts.
However, different opinions arose among speakers when it came to large-scale operations, particularly commercial operations interested in moving into Yankton County.
One speaker said Yankton County is keeping out some operations and is perceived as anti-agriculture and against large-scale economic development.
However, another speaker wanted to see changes benefiting family farmers but not necessarily allowing an influx of major commercial operations.
Yankton County has wrestled with the controversial topic for years. The County Commission is working with a proposed comprehensive plan. As part of its changes, the county is considering an amendment to Article 5 which deals with agriculture zoning.
During Monday’s special meeting, Commissioner Joe Healy explained the proposed comprehensive plan which arose from previous public meetings. He broke down the different sections and what would be covered under them.
“We’re keeping in what was agreeable by the parties and taking out what wasn’t agreeable and changing the flow (of the wording),” he said. “Some things that were nitpicky were removed, and some that had merit were left in, and then it was reorganized.”
Commission Chair Cheri Loest noted one major decision concerns whether Yankton County’s zoning should focus on the size of acreages or, as some counties do, focus on concentration as the main criterion.
She urged the commissioners to look at the overall landscape for Yankton County zoning before becoming bogged down in details.
“We need a lot of overview and general direction of the what the commissioners are thinking,” she said.
Healy responded, “The intent is to keep the majority of the materials and reorganize it so it’s easier to follow,” he added.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
The public comments brought a great deal of general agreement among producers but also concerns about agriculture within the county.
Irene resident Zane Williams, who serves on the county Planning Commission, said he knows of areas in the northern part of Yankton County where the landowners don’t have heirs ready to take over the operations. In those cases, a large amount of property could quickly change hands and go to large dairy operations looking to relocate or expand in Yankton County, he added.
Yankton County’s zoning will determine whether those dairy operations, which could involve 5,000 head of dairy cattle, would make a $25 million investment in the area, Williams said. Such large operations could create some expenses for the county, such as wear on roads, but would also bring large growth in the tax base, he said.
Williams has already talked with a California dairy producer who made the move to South Dakota.
“(They) left California because of politics and religion,” he said. “(The incoming producer) told me, ‘You have something special in South Dakota, so keep it going.’ They love it here, just love it.”
Utica resident Dennis Michael, also a member of the Planning Commission, said conflicts have arisen from existing farmers and new neighbors starting hobby farms or just seeking country living. He said he supported a “right to farm” provision, but he also feared such conflicts leading to public votes where a large bloc of Yankton voters would outnumber rural residents.
“When you’re in an agricultural district, you need the right to farm, so agriculture can still continue in the ag districts without being crippled by (new) residents out there,” he said.
Mission Hill resident Jay Cutts said the county zoning must reflect the trends in modern agriculture.
“I know different people think agriculture is getting too big, but that’s something we can’t change,” he said. “With modern agriculture, (expanded operations) aren’t something that’s going to go backward.”
Volin resident Louie Johnson agreed with the right-to-farm provisions. Within agriculture, he believes the livestock industry “is definitely being picked on” and treated different in county zoning and regulations than are grain producers.
“What other business in the county gets micro-managed like that?” he asked.
Chris Barkl of Yankton noted much of the current controversy hinges on conflicting land uses among neighbors.
“A lot of current problems with Article 5 aren’t coming from ag producers,” he said. “It’s coming from incompatible residences coming out into ag-zoned districts.”
“For some reason, the bar is being moved from what we currently have to something more restrictive for agriculture production,” he added.
Irene farmer Simon Healy said Yankton has developed an anti-farming reputation across the state. “People are laughing at us in Yankton County,” he said, noting farmers’ hands are tied in what they can do, including passing their land to future generations.
Planning Commission chair Kristi Schultz spoke about Yankton County’s unique situation compared to the rest of the state. “Lewis and Clark Lake area is second only to the Black Hills for tourism,” she said.
“It’s important that we find a way to work with small family farms, but not the big farm operations,” she added.
Loest thanked those in attendance for their remarks, and she encourage other county residents to submit their comments.
In other business:
• On a 5-0 vote, the commission approved Matt Archer as the interim director of equalization (DOE) starting Feb. 1. The current DOE, Lori Mackey, has resigned and will finish in her position at the end of this week. Archer currently serves as the deputy DOE and will serve in the interim position until a permanent replacement has been named.
• After discussion with Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek, the commissioners decided not to change the resolution setting the county’s load limits on its roads at 6 tons per axle.
• The commission approved entering a proposal for the District III Planning and Development office in Yankton to work on the county’s comprehensive plan.
