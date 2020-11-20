The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Social and Awards Night had a different look this year. It celebrated our 100th year as a Chamber with a virtual event that featured some of Yankton’s vibrant history, prize recipients and award winners.
Receiving the 2019 Chamber Frank Yaggie/Cornerstone Award was Jake Hoffner. He has played an integral role in helping the community and others. He has made significant contributions by selfless acts of time and service throughout his life in Yankton. Hoffner has dedicated himself to the betterment of our community through his daily life, civic involvement and professional service.
Olson Pest Technicians was the Prairie Family Business recipient. P.R. and Karla Olson are second- generation business owners taking over the business from P.R.’s father. Their character, integrity and honesty are being passed down to the next generation through their children. The business has grown and succeeded under their ownership.
The New Business in Excellence award was given to a business who has been in operation over a year but less than three years, has demonstrated excellence in innovation, development and overall solid business practices. The New Business in Excellence award was given to Carla Mueller at 9th Street Clothing.
The newest award, the Momentum Award, was given to Mount Marty University. Momentum means “the impetus and driving force gained by the development of a process or course of events.” Mount Marty University has accomplished some pretty incredible things, so we wanted to call attention to that fact, celebrate it and encourage that momentum to swell throughout the community.
Dugan Smith, with the National Park Service, was the recipient of the Pierre Dorian Award. Pierre Dorian, our tourism award’s namesake, is considered Yankton’s first “travel guide” because he was a historian, Missouri River enthusiast and fantastic storyteller. This award is given to an individual, business or organization that is making strides to attract new visitors to Yankton as well as improving visitors’ overall experience through events, media, business ventures or other means.
If you wish to view the entire virtual Annual Social and Awards night, click on the link on our Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook.
