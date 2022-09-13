Still On The Rise
Buy Now

Mount Marty University students are shown walking across campus Tuesday afternoon. The school announced this week it has seen an overall 3% increase in enrollment across its three campuses (Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown), including a 4.5% increase on the Yankton campus. It’s the sixth straight year of growth for MMU.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Forward momentum continues to be a theme at Mount Marty University (MMU).

This week, the school released enrollment figures for 2022, announcing that it has seen enrollment increase 3% across its three campuses (Yankton, Sioux Falls, Watertown) to 880 total students. It marked the sixth straight year of total growth on the three campuses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.