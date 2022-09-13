Still On The Rise

Forward momentum continues to be a theme at Mount Marty University (MMU).
This week, the school released enrollment figures for 2022, announcing that it has seen enrollment increase 3% across its three campuses (Yankton, Sioux Falls, Watertown) to 880 total students. It marked the sixth straight year of total growth on the three campuses.
Since 2016, MMU has seen enrollment increase by 17%.
This fall, Mount Marty enrolled the largest number of degree-seeking students since 2011, and it saw the largest Yankton undergraduate enrollment since 2005.
According to Greg Franz, associate vice president for enrollment and director of admissions at MMU, the Yankton campus saw 4.5% growth since last year, with 547 undergraduate students attending this fall.
This number doesn’t include graduate or part-time students.
According to the press release, several factors have played into this ongoing growth.
“Contributing factors include the Avera Scholars Program, an education funding program in partnership with Avera Health, a fully-staffed advising team centralized around enhancing student support and continued emphasis on the Benedictine Leadership experience, which helps students dive deeper into who they are and how they want to impact the world,” the release said.
Franz said the ongoing growth of the community itself has helped contribute to a growing student body.
“Yankton is a thriving community,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The relationship between Mount Marty and Yankton gets stronger every year, highlighted by our presence at Riverboat Days and how much fun we had there and how much community support we had. … Yankton is an attractive place to live and to work. We see a lot of our students staying here over the summer for internships and work.”
He said additional offerings on campus have helped drive this momentum as well.
“Certainly, having a football team going into its second year and having some momentum coming off a win provides a nice spotlight for the university to talk about its values,” he said. “In the last couple weeks, we’ve had some high-profile events here on campus — we had our Welcome Day and our Mission Day two weeks ago.”
Franz said that MMU has made strides to keep up with growth and will continue to do so as time goes on.
“We built our new residence hall on campus — Rickenbach Suites — and then we added the new fieldhouse,” he said. “This provides a lot of flexibility for both on-campus events and athletic events. … We’re making sure that we’re using our existing campus’ full capacity and adding things as necessary.”
In the press release, MMU president Dr. Marc Long said he’s proud of the school’s direction.
“Over the last few years, Mount Marty has been very intentional about being true to who we are and continuing to foster the growing relationship between the university and the surrounding region,” he said. “It’s humbling to see that those efforts are paying off.”
