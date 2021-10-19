County To Participate In Consultation On Relief Spending

By Rob Nielsen
Yankton County stands to take in $4.4 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials are now taking a step to ensure that the money is spent within the allowed parameters.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the County Commission voted 4-0 in favor of spending $2,000 to be able to participate in an opportunity to ask questions of a CPA and business advisory firm regarding spending of ARPA funds.
Commission chairperson Cheri Loest said that the action was part of an agreement with the South Dakota Association of Counties.
“Our state county commission association has made an agreement with this accounting firm to give general advice on questions which we’d have with the ARPA funds,” she said. “The association is the one actually paying Eide Bailly and they are asking counties, if we want to participate in this, to pay a $2,000 fee.”
She said Yankton County’s questions would be sent to Planning & Development District III which would compile the questions and forward them to the Sioux Falls-based Eide Bailly firm, which would in turn send a report back with the answers.
Commissioner Wanda Howey Fox favored the move.
“I think we’re going to need some guidance on what we can use those funds for and what we cannot use those funds for,” she said.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said it’s helpful having another set of eyes looking at the potential uses for ARPA funds.
“Even though they’re not going to stand behind us, at least they’re going to research it,” he said. “It’s somebody else looking at it with as complex as this is. I think Eide Bailly has done a good job for the association in the past, and the majority of the counties — from what I’ve heard in Pierre and even at the eight-county meeting — are going this route. It’s an opportunity to help us spend the ARPA funds.”
Loest said, in addition to some road projects, there are a few things the county is eyeing to use the funds on — and some items they’ve already been able to eliminate from the list.
“When we initially got these, my biggest fear was we wouldn’t have anything to spend them on,” she said. “Now I don’t believe we’re going to have that problem by the end of this. … Some things on my list are the State’s Attorney — and that does qualify — radios, we already purchased a computer for our VSO, I’ve got two ambulances on there. The HVAC upgrade we did in this building we did before March 1, so we can’t count that one. And then Paul (Scherschligt) has requested a mobile shelter, possibly a bunkhouse and some sandbags. Those are the items we will need to make sure qualify before we do the expenditures on those.”
Commissioner Joseph Healy was absent during Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Heard several quarterly reports from various department heads;
• Approved an application form for medical marijuana permits;
• Approved a bid for a new ambulance;
• Approved an agreement for the provision of library services;
• Continued a discussion on a public defender contract to the next meeting.
