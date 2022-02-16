Local authorities are searching for a missing person who may have disappeared along the Missouri River in Cedar County Tuesday night.
According to a press release from the Missouri National Recreation River, Roy Reichle, 61, of St. Helena, Nebraska, was believed to have been hiking along the south shore of the Missouri River about 1-1.5 miles upriver from the Meridian Bridge Tuesday night. He has not been seen since.
Personnel from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Search and Rescue and the National Park Service searched the area Wednesday but were unable to locate Reichle.
Reichle is described as 5-foot-9, 153 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He is possibly wearing a gray or black external jacket with gray or black lightweight hiking pants.
If you have any information regarding this individual, you are asked to contact Cedar County Dispatch at 402-254-6884.
