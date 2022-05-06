VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will honor over 2,100 graduating students at the 2022 spring commencement ceremonies, to be held today (Saturday, May 7) in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Details on Saturday’s commencement, including attendance information, are available on the USD commencement webpage: https://www.usd.edu/The-South-Dakotan/2022/May/~/link.aspx?_id=1A0EC73826FD4BC0A13AEF34C054F68D&_z=z
Over 1,300 undergraduate students will be recognized during the 9:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremony. Over 810 graduate/professional students will be recognized during the 2:30 p.m. graduate ceremony. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed on the website (https://www.usd.edu/the-south-dakotan/usd-celebrates-graduates-at-135th-commencement-ceremony), USD YouTube page and USD Facebook page.
This year’s commencement address will be delivered by 2008 graduate Frank Leibfarth, Ph.D. The Yankton native graduated from USD with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and physics. Leibfarth, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina, was recently named one of Popular Science’s “Most Innovative Up-And-Coming Minds in Science.”
