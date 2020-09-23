South Dakota recorded its biggest one-day increase so far in COVID-19 infections Wednesday, according to the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Also, Yankton County reported another double-digit increase in cases with 12 positive tests.
The state reported 445 new infections Wednesday, topping the previous high number of 425 positive tests recorded on Aug. 29. The test infection rate Wednesday was 16.5%.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations also rose sharply, with 132 new hospitalizations and 192 people currently hospitalized (+14 from Tuesday). According to the DOH website, the percentage of hospital beds available dropped from 46% Tuesday to 41% Wednesday, with the percentage of intensive-care unit (ICU) beds dropping from 32% to 25%.
No new deaths were reported in South Dakota Wednesday, keeping the state toll at 202.
Yankton County’s 12 new cases give it 372 infections to date; Wednesday was the eighth time the county has seen a double-digit rise in cases since Aug. 29. The county also recorded five new recoveries (287 overall) and one new hospitalization (18). There are 81 active cases.
Here is a roundup of other area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (79), 1 new hospitalization (9), 1 new recovery (62), 0 new deaths (1), 16 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 6 new cases (156), 1 new hospitalization (40), 2 new recoveries (126), 0 new deaths (0), 30 active cases.
• Clay County — 0 new cases (540), 1 new hospitalization (16), 0 new recoveries (494), 0 new deaths (5), 41 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (72), 1 new hospitalization (13), 0 new recoveries (43), 0 new deaths (0), 29 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (78), 0 new hospitalizations (8), 1 new recovery (57), 0 new deaths (2), 19 active cases;
• Turner County — 1 new case (143), 1 new hospitalization (7), 1 new recovery (107), 0 new deaths (2), 34 active cases;
• Union County — 7 new cases (367), 2 new hospitalizations (28), 1 new recovery (311), 0 new deaths (6), 50 active cases.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Wednesday reported 23 total infections, all students, an increase of three from Tuesday. The number of people in quarantine climbed to 145 (+8), including 20 on campus (+4).
The Mount Marty University online portal was not updated late Tuesday. It still shows 13 active cases (10 students, 3 staff) as of Monday.
South Dakota statistics for Wednesday were:
• New Cases — 19,634 (+445);
• Active Cases — 3,108 (+291);
• Recoveries — 16,324 (+154);
• Hospitalizations — 1,367 ever hospitalized (+134); 192 currently hospitalized (+14);
• Testing — 250,393 total tests (+2,688); 180,132 individuals tested (+1,776).
In Nebraska, nine new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday to lift the state’s total to 461. The state has had 19 deaths in the past two days.
The state also recorded 397 new infections.
Locally, Knox County reported six new case to raise its total to 146, while both Cedar (76 total cases) and Dixon (86) counties recorded two new positive tests.
Nebraska statistics posted late Tuesday on the DHHS website included:
• Total Cases — 41,785 (+397);
• Active Cases — 10,112 (+223);
• Recoveries — 31,212 (+165);
• Hospitalizations — 2,214 ever hospitalized (+6); 197 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 580,942 total tests (+3,696/adjusted); 431,401 individuals tested (+3,060).
