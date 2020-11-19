CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 24-30, 2020
Susan Dallas, 906 Spruce St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jacob Coulson, 1009 W. 10th Street, Yankton; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $5,000-$100,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies burglary-3rd degree; Recharged; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 felonies Intentional damage to property - $1,000-$2,500; Recharged.
Glenn Andersen, Junior, 2005 Ross St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; $238.50; Jail sentence of 5 days suspended.
Nadine Grace Zephier, 112 Juniper St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $673.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Elesa Derajoi Cross, Volin; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marshall Lee Taber, Sioux Falls; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $396.50; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $396.50; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged.
Olga I. Pena, 1920 Locust St., Apt. 102, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-5th or subsequent; Suspended execution of sentence; $760.50; License revoked for three years; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Four days credit; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-5th or subsequent; Recharged by information.
Riley Cameron, 1016 E. 12th Street, Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $122.50.
Mark Charles Smith, Craig, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $1,127.50.
Joshua M. Koch, 109 Forestview Dr., Yankton; Hunting during closed season-resident; $182.50; License revoked for one year.
Chauncieya Watkins-Caldwell, 2900 Douglas Ave. Apt. 501, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Leroy Allen Kaufman, Hurley; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $1,292.88.
Wayne Paul White, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $106.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended; 51 days credit; To run concurrent with current sentence; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Ivan Garrett Barnett, 904 E. 13th Street, Apt. 2, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,356.50; License revoked for 2 years; Jail sentence of 40 days with 1 day credit; To serve the 39 days on house arrest; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Establishment of speed zones; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carmen Padron-Gonzales, 1106 Picotte, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Troy Krantz, 100 E. Francis St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Alex Derek Coetzee, Mount Vernon; Overweight on axle; $1,271.50.
Robert Kyle Schneider, Wisner, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $206.50.
Dustin Robert Hinker, Vermillion; Hunting during closed season-resident; $232.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Angelina Deloris Jones-Vasquez, 1004 Eastside Dr. Tralr 1, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Marshall Lee Taber, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 63 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Karl Porisch, 1516 Mulberry, Yankton; Hunting during closed season-resident; $232.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Adolfo J. Molina Hernandez, 1505 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $226.50.
Jeffrey Kotalik, 412 E. 4th Street #8, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $681.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 53 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Mark Alan Walkemeyer, Irene; Hazardous material violation; $182.50.
George Fournier, 30955 435th Ave., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Gary Bougger, Columbus, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jessica Marie Ward, 200 East 23rd, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Olga Pena, 1920 Locust St., Apt. 102, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information.
