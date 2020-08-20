• A report was received at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of items from a vehicle on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation on E. 20th St.
• A report was received at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on N. Francis St.
• A report was received at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 12:24 a.m. Thursday of an assault on Summit St.
• A report was received at 8:15 a.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 11:36 a.m. Thursday of the theft of a pair of athletic shoes on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1 p.m. Thursday of theft on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 1:29 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Burgess Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.