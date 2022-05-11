Museum Buildings Move To Mead Grounds

If you were out and about in Yankton Wednesday morning, you might have had the opportunity to see a railroad depot and a one-room schoolhouse “racing” up Broadway Avenue.
The move of these two buildings was a part of the effort to move buildings from the old Dakota Territorial Museum site at Westside Park to the Mead Cultural Education Center’s Heritage Park installment.
According to Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead Cultural Education Center, the move of the Gunderson One-Room Schoolhouse and the Great Northern Railway depot was a success, though a course deviation was necessary.
“It was a great day,” she said. “There were some things we couldn’t quite get around on the Eight Street route, so we ended up taking Summit (and Fourth Street) all the way down over to Broadway and then they went north, and they left a little earlier than they had planned.”
It took around three hours for the structures to get from Westside Park to the Mead campus.
From here, Nelson said museum staff and volunteers will be going through the buildings to prepare them for display at Heritage Park.
Residents can also expect a few more moves to occur from the former museum site.
“Next week Tuesday, they’re going to move the Hovden Log Cabin, and I believe this is going to be its sixth move in its lifetime,” Nelson said. “Then they’re also going to move the Territorial Council Building, which is the log-sided building to the south of our old main building.”
Other smaller structures on site will follow soon after.
She added that the Burlington Northern caboose on the museum site will be moving later in the year.
“Once the depot is set down, we have to build a brand-new railroad track in front of it for the caboose,” she said. “Once that’s done, and it’ll be done over the summer, we will then move the caboose from the old location.”
Nelson expects this to happen sometime in the fall.
