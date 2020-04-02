Mood Booster: State Park Entry Fees Waived For April

COVID-19 has forced people to stay home, but Jeff Van Meeteren wants the public to know that South Dakota state parks are safe, open for business and — best of all — free to all visitors this month.
Van Meeteren, based in Yankton, works for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P). He serves as regional park supervisor at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.
The arrival of spring provides new opportunities for people who have self-isolated during the past month, he said.
“Right now, our view is that our state parks and recreation areas are both a mental and physical outlet for people during this COVID-19 crisis,” he said.
And during April, the price is right.
“The governor has waived the entrance fee requirements for our state parks through May 1. It’s really designed to get people outside for some exercise and (a boost to their) mental health,” he said.
“After May 1, I anticipate the fee will be required. We’re selling the licenses now, and we have people who have purchased them, so they already have them May 1.”
Now more than ever, people need to experience the great outdoors in a safe environment, Van Meeteren said.
“We don’t want to bar anybody from doing that,” he said. “We see our state parks as a resource that people need.”
Lewis and Clark Recreation Area remains one of the state’s most popular attractions, drawing more than one million visitors annually.
Many of the facilities are ready to go, Van Meeteren said.
“We’re not taking more reservations right now for cabins and lodges (during the remainder of the season), but we are honoring those reservations made for now through May 1. As far as regular campsites beyond May 1, people are welcome to make reservations,” he said.
“We’ve got our boat docks in, but we have limited facilities to accompany those. We’re not opening the shower houses, and we don’t have the fish cleaning stations open yet, at least through May 1.”
The park offices are closed to the general public, but those with questions or making reservations can email the staff or make calls forwarded to the appropriate person.
Camping isn’t the only activity awaiting visitors, Van Meeetern said. Other offerings remaining open, for now, are the playgrounds, picnic shelter, trails, bike trails and beaches.
Van Meeteren believes the state parks remain safe if people follow the recommendations of maintaining a six-foot distance between persons and don’t gather in groups of more than 10 people.
“We’re keeping things open unless (1) we get some new direction that requires us to close them due to the COVID pandemic, or (2) we see people not practicing good social distancing on and around facilities,” he said.
“A good example was last Sunday. We had 100 people playing disc golf, but they were all in little groups of two and four. That’s great. What we don’t want to see is 20 people gathered in one group.”
As part of the coronavirus precautions, GF&P personnel are following safety measures while working in the parks, Van Meeteren said. For example, office staff had been working remotely.
“It’s not business as usual. We need to do things in a safe way and keep our distance from each other,” he said. “Instead of two guys riding in a pickup, it’s only one person. If two people are working side by side for a project, we see if we can put it off. So much of our work right now is trimming trees and doing maintenance by ourselves.”
GF&P staff members have conducted extensive cleaning and disinfecting, he said. Still, the public needs to take precautions when using the parks and realize the possible risks when using playground equipment and other common areas, he added.
Both area residents and visitors are coming off the one-two punch of extensive flooding last year and COVID-19 this year, Van Meeteren said.
“There is a tremendous amount of pent-up desire to get outside, to go camping, fishing and boating,” he said.
“Once this (pandemic) is all passed, I think it’ll be a fantastic summer.”
