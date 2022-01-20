After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Better Business Bureau’s awards are back with a new name and a simplified, digital application process.
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, formerly known as The BBB Integrity Awards, will return to honor businesses and charities located in Metro Omaha, Southwest Iowa, the Kansas Plains and South Dakota on Sept. 21, 2022.
“We are thrilled to showcase the organizations that best exemplify the highest standards of ethics,” said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “This will be our 25th year highlighting those that make such positive contributions in our communities. The Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust. We can’t wait to celebrate with all the winners of these important awards.”
Businesses and charities in Metro Omaha, Southwest Iowa, the Kansas Plains and South Dakota that have operated under the same ownership for three or more years and have an “A” rating with the BBB are eligible to apply. Independent panels of judges from the business, academic and charitable arenas will select the award recipients. The application deadline is April 29, 2022. Unlike other awards, the Torch Awards for Ethics focus on demonstrated ethical business practices, rather than a company’s growth, profitability or popularity.
Additionally, BBB is introducing a new, simplified application. This streamlined form, which should be completed online, will make it easier to demonstrate the best of your organization. Workshops will be held through March to assist those interested in the application process. It is strongly suggested that someone from your company come to one or all of them. Attending makes it much easier to apply:
• Friday, January 28 — 8 a.m.-9 a.m.
• Friday, February 25 — 8 a.m.-9 a.m.
• Friday, March 25 — 8 a.m.-9 a.m.
These workshops will be held virtually until further notice. Reach out to BBB Director of Public Relations & Communications Josh Planos at jplanos@bbbinc.org to reserve your spot(s) at a workshop.
“We believe celebrating the best in our service area makes us all better,” said Hegarty. “Please take this opportunity to honor the work of your team by applying for these awards.”
Award Categories Include:
• Businesses with 1-4 employees
• Businesses with 5-10 employees
• Businesses with 11-24 employees
• Businesses with 25-99 employees
• Businesses with 100-349 employees
• Businesses with 350-499 employees
• Businesses with 500+ employees
• Charities with 1-24 employees
• Charities with 25+ employees
