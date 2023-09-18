• On Aug. 25, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog running at large in Wausa. The owner, who lives out of the area has been contacted and has been making attempts to catch the dog.
• On Aug. 26, 2023, Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV accident on 518 Ave about a mile and a half south of Highway 12. It was reported that the driver of the UTV side by side Brett Bahr and his wife, Lacey Bahr of Osmond Nebraska were headed north on 518 when Brett observed a cow on the road causing him to brake and lose control of the UTV. No severe injuries were reported, Lacey was transported by Niobrara Ambulance to Yankton Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for suspected neck or spinal injuries. Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone, when riding a UTV or ATV to take precautions in the operation of the vehicle and to utilize proper safety equipment, helmet and seatbelt when applicable.
• On Aug. 27, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Niobrara Trading Post. Two juvenile girls had taken alcohol from the business. After reviewing camera footage, the two juvenile girls were identified and contacted by the Sheriff’s Department. Charges will be sent to the Knox County Attorney.
• On Sept. 3, 2023, at about 7:54 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a car/cow accident located close to 52329 885 Rd. North of Verdigre, Neb. Jillian Grovijohn, of Howells, Neb., was travelling East on 885 Rd. in a 2008 Honda Accord owned by Melissa Grovijohn also of Howells, Neb. Jillian Grovijohn stated that when she came over a hill, she struck a cow that was standing in her lane of traffic. She also stated that she was only travelling at about 35mph when she hit the cow. The driver was not injured, and the 2008 Honda Accord was totaled. The cow survived and is owned by Hayden Liska of rural Verdigre. Seatbelts were in use and airbags did not deploy.
• NEW REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER: Jeremy F. Schieffer, reported on Sept. 8, 2023, and he resides at 1105 State St. Creighton, NE 68729.
• 8-21-2023: Joshua Medina, 20, Santee — Probation Violation (US Marshalls Warrant)
• 8-24-2023 Patrick Mitchum, 41, Niobrara — DUS (Knox County Warrant)
• 8-31-2023: Elijah Costello, 20, Center — 3rd Degree Assault, Criminal Mischief, Disturbing the Peace
• 8-31-2023: Tyral Denney, 28, Santee — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant), Unauthorized Ingestion of Controlled Substance (Bon Homme Warrant)
