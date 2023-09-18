• On Aug. 25, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog running at large in Wausa. The owner, who lives out of the area has been contacted and has been making attempts to catch the dog.

• On Aug. 26, 2023, Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV accident on 518 Ave about a mile and a half south of Highway 12. It was reported that the driver of the UTV side by side Brett Bahr and his wife, Lacey Bahr of Osmond Nebraska were headed north on 518 when Brett observed a cow on the road causing him to brake and lose control of the UTV. No severe injuries were reported, Lacey was transported by Niobrara Ambulance to Yankton Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for suspected neck or spinal injuries. Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone, when riding a UTV or ATV to take precautions in the operation of the vehicle and to utilize proper safety equipment, helmet and seatbelt when applicable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.