As South Dakota faces a growing court reporter shortage, Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 6-13, 2021, as Court Reporting and Captioning Week. The proclamation is designed to raise public awareness of the various job opportunities these careers offer and the vital role they play in our legal system.
As an often overlooked profession, court reporting provides an option for people interested in a career in the legal field without the requirement of a four-year degree.
With no training available in South Dakota, the South Dakota Court Reporters Association (SDCRA) has partnered with Anoka Technical College to offer accredited training online via Zoom. Anoka Technical College offers an associate in applied science degree in Judicial Reporting and related certificates in Broadcast Captioning and Scoping/Proofreading. Students learn the latest technology, known as realtime, which is used in depositions, courtrooms, Communications Access Realtime Translation (CART) and broadcast captioning.
“This remote learning experience via Zoom is an exciting alternative to online programs where a student is merely completing assignments and turning them in,” said Kelli Lardy, Official Court Reporter and President-Elect of South Dakota Court Reporters Association. The SDCRA will be assisting students in the Anoka Tech program by providing each South Dakota student with a working court reporter mentor to further enrich their learning experience.
“The demand for court reporters is great,” said Anoka Tech Judicial Reporting Faculty member, Jennifer Sati. “South Dakota’s Unified Judicial System (UJS) currently has open court reporter positions, with salaries beginning at $46,000 plus additional transcript income, along with health insurance and retirement benefits. The demand is expected to increase dramatically in the next five years due to retirements.” CourtReporterEDU.org reports that annual salaries for court reporters in South Dakota range from $54,710-$62,080 based on experience. They also report nearly half of the court reporters in South Dakota are eligible for retirement within the next decade.
Court reporters not only work for the UJS, but also work as freelance reporters or independent contractors outside the courtroom in depositions and other situations requiring official transcripts, such as grand jury hearings and various administrative agency hearings. Broadcast captioners and CART providers provide instantaneous real-time translation for public events, religious services, webcasts, television programming and educational services.
Further information about the Anoka Technical College Judicial Reporting online program is available at AnokaTech.edu/Judicial Reporting or by making contact at SouthDakotaCourtReporters.org.
