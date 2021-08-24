• Dayvon Foolbull, 18, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a Court Hold.
• Michael Brister, 48, Yankton, was arrested Monday for alteration or forgery of a registration card.
• Susan Wilson, 63, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Crimson Miller, 25, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a Hope Court Hold.
• Tyler Scheetz, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lyle Schlepp, 60, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and contempt.
