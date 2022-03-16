City Sees ‘Kids In The Park,’ Other Summer Events Taking Shape

A couple of the City of Yankton’s summer activities are looking forward to big years, as well as some changes.
Yankton Events Coordinator Brittany LaCroix told the Press & Dakotan that a major change will be coming for Kids in the Park.
“We’re going to do it on Saturdays in June instead of July,” she said. “It got super-hot (last year). We put out a little survey on social media and the majority of people asked for it to be moved to June.”
The first Kids in the Park session will be held Saturday, June 4, at Fantle Memorial Park and will be held each Saturday through July 2.
“We’re going to do July 2 to really take advantage of all of the people we have in our community to celebrate July 4,” she said.
On the note of Independence Day, LaCroix said plans are to shoot fireworks from the top deck of the Meridian Bridge once again for the holiday.
“As of right now, there are no additional plans to do anything extra for July Fourth,” she said. “As far as I know, Yankton Area Arts is not going to have a band in the amphitheater this year. You might see some food trucks down at the river that are there on their own with our permission, but no organized events or activities for July Fourth besides fireworks.”
Post-independence Day, another staple of the mid-summer will be returning July 7: Music at the Meridian.
“That’s going to be every Thursday in July and every Thursday in August,” LaCroix said. “The lineup is looking great for that as well.”
She said one particular date will stand out for the summer time tradition.
“We’re excited that Avera has sponsored July 21 as kind of a celebration for their big anniversary this year,” she said. “We’re excited to try something new and have a big sponsorship from one of the big businesses here in the community.”
Lineups for both Music at the Meridian and Kids in the Park will be released at a later date.
LaCroix said 2022 promises to be a big year for the city-coordinated summer events.
“I think it’s going to be another great year for events,” she said. “I know last year everyone was excited, and I think that momentum has really pushed through into 2022 with the events that are happening in our community. I think that the community support last year was very overwhelming in a very good way, so all of the organizers that I’ve talked to are just really excited.”
She also noted that 2022 will mark the second year of operation for the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
“Right now, there’s no big events planned for the aquatics center, but we’re really excited for another big and busy summer at the water park,” she said.
Additionally, plans are moving forward for other summer events such as Rock ‘N’ Rumble, Yankton Ribfest and Riverboat Days. These events are not planned by the City of Yankton.
