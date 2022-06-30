Yankton College alumni from all parts of the nation will return to Yankton, the city of their alma mater, this summer for the long awaited 2022 All-Class Reunion after two official postponements were made in 2020 and 2021 to protect the health of the alumni from the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally travel and gatherings have become safer with the availability of vaccinations and boosters to tackle the variants of the disease allowing the alums the chance to reunite with friends from their YC school days. The reunion is set for July 14-16.
Executive Director Leah Berry of the Yankton College business office encourages alumni and friends to attend, to relive their experiences and share the meaningful ways that Yankton College shaped their lives.
“The 22 members of the YC Alumni Advisory Board are the actual “hosts” of all YC reunions,” said Berry. “At their biennial meetings, the AAB work on organizing the occasion held typically every two years: planning the schedule of events, selecting the alumni awardees, and scheduling their volunteer time.
“The reunions will get smaller as time goes on,” Berry continued, referring to the reality that one day the legacy of Yankton College will outlive its alumni since the school’s official closing in 1984.
Pete O’Toole, chair of the AAB, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, also encourages attendance, saying, “To many of us, the Yankton College All-Class reunions are the highlight of our summers where we reunite with old friends and classmates.”
Headquarters for most of the July three-day weekend are at the Best Western Kelly Inn where most of the events take place and registration and a satellite YC Store are set up.
The reunion begins Thursday, July 14, with a Board of Trustee meeting, an Honorary Doctorate Ceremony (by invitation only) and a Ribbon Cutting to officially open the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center of Yankton College located on the third floor of the historic Mead Cultural and Education Center. A Meet & Greet gathering is also scheduled that late afternoon.
Friday, July 15, is filled with a golf outing, a guided tour of the former campus at the Federal Prison Camp, an open house featuring four short intuitive programs on displaying YC garments; a trolley tour of Yankton, a Performing Arts Gathering and the athletic Greyhound Greats recognition program.
On Saturday, July 16, a big part of the gathering is made up with more alumni recognition and awards bestowed at the athletic Hall of Fame Luncheon and the Humanities Hall of Honor Luncheon and again during the evening’s Awards Ceremony after dinner.
Yankton College produced thousands of students and graduated from 1881- 1984. It was the first institution of higher learning in Dakota Territory providing a liberal arts education to young men and women from the Midwest, both sides of the nation and around the world. Scholars and educators, law
Yankton College remains active in alumni outreach, awarding endowed scholarships, supporting educational opportunities and sponsoring fine arts events.
For a complete reunion schedule and registration information about the Yankton College 2022 All-Class Reunion, visit www.yanktoncollege.org or phone (866) 665-3661.
