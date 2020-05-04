Yankton will once again take part in the National Day of Prayer event Thursday, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a little different.
This year, local clergy have decided not to hold an in-person event to respect social distancing. Instead, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, each church will hold a prayer time for the different areas in our community. Several churches are considering broadcasting this time of prayer via their social media sites as well as websites.
In past years, the community would gather at the County Government Center. Prayer leaders would pray for eight areas of concern and the leadership of our nation. Those areas were our government, churches, military, media, families, business, education and the less fortunate. Leaders in prayer include lay people as well as ministers from churches in our area.
“Prayer is always such an important part of our faith,” says Pastor Jeff Todd, leader of Day of Prayer. “Our current situation simply amplifies the importance of continually seeking God for ourselves, our community and our world. This pandemic has revealed how much we like to be in control in our lives — yet something can come along and literally shut down the entire country overnight. Our natural response is to be afraid and anxious, yet God desires that we would seek Him in all things. The unity among the Yankton churches during this time will continue long after this pandemic. My prayer is that every day would continue to be a ‘National Day of Prayer’ for our community and its leader.”
This year’s theme is to “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on Habakkuk 2:14. It reminds us of this promise: “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
“I pray that. God’s glory be something we see and seek during these trying times. When we focus on His glory, darkness seems to disappear and sadness turns to joy. May the God of glory be our focus in these times,” said Jeff Mueller, pastor of Restore Church.
St. John’s plans to have a livestream prayer service at 3 p.m. Thursday along with the other churches in the community.
“We are praying for people to be drawn near to the Glory of God. The Good Shepherd has laid down his life for the sheep and destroyed the power of sin and death. Our Good Shepherd helps us to live in peaceful hope during these trying times and to seek not only our own good but also the good of others,” said Pastor Levi Willms of St. John’s
“In these times, I go to Psalm 46:10: ‘Be still, and know that I am God,’ and then I pray the Serenity Prayer. It reminds me what I can do, and I can’t do,” said Kwen Sanderson
Sister Marietta Kerkvliet, Mount Marty College, offered this prayer, “Protector God, You are with us during this pandemic that is causing hardship on our families, friends, community and our world. Amidst the darkness and confusion, may your Presence be abundantly revealed so that Your light, Your hand, and Your strength give us hope. Amen. (Lisa Ecks)”
“Lord Jesus, nothing exceeds your power. Nothing is too great for you to do. Your might is infinite, your love is boundless, and your grace is limitless. Glorious is your saving name,” added Pastor Cory Kitch of Discovery Church.
“We are excited to join together with churches from across our community to mobilize in prayer. As each church leads their congregation online, we will corporately seek God for his favor over our community and nation. I would encourage everyone to join with their church’s online prayer efforts,” said Pastor Ray Lail of Assembly of God Church.
