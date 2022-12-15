PIERRE — South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners today awarded nearly $2.2 million to assist South Dakotans who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking, by financing the development of non-congregate shelters and providing financial assistance for support services.
The $2.18 million in HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funding is in addition to the previously announced, competitively awarded $5.7 million.
HOME-ARP is one-time funding, which was appropriated under the HOME Program through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The primary purpose of HOME-ARP is to provide funding to assist those who are homeless and other vulnerable populations through capital investment for affordable rental housing, non-congregate shelter and supportive services.
Below is information regarding funded recipients:
• Development name — RCDVC NCS Shelter Expansion; Development location — Yankton; Developer — River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC); Additional HOME-ARP funds — $184,137; Development summary — The Board of Commissioners approved $184,137 in additional funds for the expansion of the existing one-story, non-congregate shelter. The expansion will include four residential units, with shared living and kitchen area and office space. Each residential unit will have a private bath and kitchenette. RCDVC serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse.
For more information on the HOME-ARP program, contact Chas Olson, at 605-773-3181.
