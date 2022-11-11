LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and stakeholders will celebrate and advocate during Adoption Month in November. The Federal Children’s Bureau (CB) set this year’s adoption month theme as Small Steps Open Doors.
DHHS and partners will hold events all month to share information with prospective families and highlight the continual need for services to assist children waiting for adoption, families interested in adoption, and children and families needing post-adoptive services.
The theme of “Small Steps Open Doors” seeks to increase national awareness of adoption issues, bring attention to the need for adoptive families for teens in the foster care system, and emphasize the value of youth engagement.
Pursuing permanency for teens can be challenging, but by taking small steps, we can make a difference. Taking small steps like talking with and listening to youth can help earn their trust and help the youth become more engaged in their permanency planning. It also creates an environment where youth can be honest and ask questions.
“Every time I talk to a foster or adoptive family, I hear how this has made a powerful impact in their lives,” said CFS Division Director Stephanie Beasley. “This is an experience that doesn’t end at adoption, it is a transformation families will experience for the rest of their lives. I urge any Nebraskan considering adoption to reach out to DHHS for information and support.”
To receive further information, Nebraskans are urged to call the hotline at 1-800-7PARENT. Adoption follows a set process and can take time, but after calling the hotline you will be asked basic questions, get scheduled to attend training classes, and finally, a home study will be completed. There are also many great resources available for families that have already adopted such as the Nebraska Children’s Home Society-Families Forever hotline which is 844-463-0009.
Adoption is not the only way to transform a child’s life. There is also a need for foster and guardianship families in Nebraska. DHHS has teams ready to assist families interested in fostering. Those interested can also contact 1-800-7PARENT.
Currently, 494 children in Nebraska are seeking adoption with 383 already being placed in an adoptive home setting this year. For those who have adopted in Nebraska or finalized guardianship at any time, support resources are available through Nebraska Children’s Home Society-Families Forever, at FamiliesForever@nchs.org or by calling 844-463-0009 or visit dhhs.ne.gov/pages/adoption.
