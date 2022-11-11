LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and stakeholders will celebrate and advocate during Adoption Month in November. The Federal Children’s Bureau (CB) set this year’s adoption month theme as Small Steps Open Doors.

DHHS and partners will hold events all month to share information with prospective families and highlight the continual need for services to assist children waiting for adoption, families interested in adoption, and children and families needing post-adoptive services.

