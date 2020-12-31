On Saturday, Jan. 2, Yankton Boy Scout Troop #133, will be conducting the monthly scrap newspaper and aluminum can collections. Troop 133 does not accept plastic or tin cans, so you are asked not to leave these items for pick up.
Papers and cans will be picked up at the trailer courts and apartment complexes in Yankton. Also, paper and cans will be picked up at Riverside Acres. Have your newspaper and cans secured in sacks or small cardboard boxes and ready to be picked up by 9 a.m.
Paper and cans may also be brought to Riverview Reformed Church parking lot, 1700 Burleigh, between 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the day of the collection. Remember, the paper shed is located on the SOUTHEAST corner of the parking lot.
For more information about the newspaper and aluminum can collection, call 661-8216, 857-9396 or 760-5627. Your cooperation is appreciated in not dropping papers off at any time without making prior arrangements.
