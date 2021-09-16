VERMILLION — A fire that may have started in a chemical storage room has caused some damage to Vermillion High School and canceled classes there.
Members of the Vermillion Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. The fire department was alerted by an automatic alarm from the school at 6:34 a.m., according to a press release from Chief Matt Callahan. He stated that shortly after the alarm was activated, a custodian noticed smoke in a hallway and called 911.
According to the press release, firefighters located a small fire in the school’s chemistry storage area, extinguished it with less than 100 gallons of water and began to ventilate the area.
“Due to the location of the fire and chemicals involved, fire command requested assistance from the Sioux Falls Fire hazardous materials team,” Callahan states in the press release.
A custodian and a small number of students and advisors were the only occupants of the building at the time of the fire, according to the fire chief, and they evacuated the high school safely after the alarm sounded. No students, school staff or first responders were injured by Thursday morning’s incident.
“The chemistry classroom and the chemistry storage area suffered extensive smoke damage,” Callahan states in the press release. “Some nearby hallways and classrooms suffered minor smoke damage. All school protocols were followed and worked as intended.”
He noted that classes at Vermillion High School have been canceled for the day and phone lines to the high school and middle school that were down for a short period have been restored.
Extracurricular activities at the high school have so far not been suspended. Most sports activities for Thursday are away from Vermillion; girls’ and boys’ soccer games are planned for this afternoon at the soccer field located near Vermillion High School.
The chief stated that further information about Friday’s school schedule will be released via the Vermillion School District’s campus messenger and on social media.
Organizations that responded to the fire besides the Vermillion Fire EMS Department include Vermillion police, the Vermillion Light and Power Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Gayville Fire Department and the Elk Point Fire Department.
