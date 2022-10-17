EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two profiles on the candidates for District 18 Senate. The general election is Nov. 8; early voting is now underway.
———
NAME: Fred Bender
FAMILY: Wife Katherine (Kate), Daughter Elizabeth, Son-in-Law Don Crosby, Grandson Handel Crosby, Son Joseph, Daughter-in-Law Le Anna, our extended families of siblings, children and grandchildren.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SDSU; Farmer for 23 years, Mental Health professional for 42 years, 18 additional occupations for brief periods early in my life.
WEBSITE: Fred Bender for South Dakota State Senate – District 18
———
• Why are you running?
It is an opportunity to serve my community and state. Although Republican voters represent only 49% of South Dakota voters, they hold 90% of Senate and House seats. Our government needs competing voices. The competition of ideas is an American ideal. I strongly believe in “representative democracy.”
• What would your goals be in the coming session?
I want to create more balance in our state government. If expanded Medicaid is adopted, I want to see it implemented within a year. I want to draw attention to the cost of South Dakota’ high incarceration rate and identify alternatives that save money while maintaining the safety of our communities.
• The last couple of years has seen a criminal conviction leading to the removal of the attorney general, the reversal of the voters’ will on recreational marijuana and multiple ethics inquiries levied against the governor. What can members of the Legislature do to bolster the public’s trust in state government?
Two specific actions are essential. Change single-party rule which will always eventually result in corruption and ignoring the will of our voters. And second, demonstrate that state government is relevant in the lives of our citizens by solving real problems and challenges we face every day, rather than a culture war, national politics, and playing to a small, vocal, well-connected base that does not represent a majority of South Dakota citizens.
• The state needs to add to its workforce and housing stock. What would you like to see done to help tackle both of these issues?
Regarding housing, we need to ensure that federal and state infrastructure funds are used to address housing needs in both rural and city settings. We can look for ways to reclaim homes currently left vacant, increase housing resources in our small communities at less cost, and empower individual owners and contractor/carpenters in the same manner we do large development companies. Regarding workforce, we need to be welcoming to new citizens that do not share our historical common heritage, increase the employment rate of Native Americans in our state, identify and implement strategies and actions that motivate our young high school, trade school, and college graduates to stay and contribute to their home communities and state.
Additional thoughts?
I have more than space here will allow, but I will mention two that I feel very strongly about. We need to look for viable means to increase our rural and small town populations. Small farms and businesses can be financially viable in 2022, even if they weren’t 30 years ago. Individual farm to encompass 5,000 or 10,000 acres are replacing 30 to 60 small farms and their farm families resulting in the decline of our smaller towns and schools and our historical culture of agriculture. Second, we need to capitalize on a national and world-wide shift to renewable energy. It doesn’t matter why it is changing. We are perfectly located with abundant bio-fuels, wind and sun, even when it doesn’t rain!
